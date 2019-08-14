June 2, 1941 - August 9, 2019 Doris Marie Sizemore Adams June 2, 1941- August 9, 2019. When asked what she would like included in her obituary, she replied, "Doris Marie Sizemore Adams --She was here and now she's gone." To add a bit to that, Doris Marie Sizemore Adams, 78, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on August 9, 2019. She was born to Roger Warren Sizemore and Edna Faye Fletcher Sizemore in her grandparents' home in Yadkin County. In her early career she was a "Girl Friday" for Mr. Gordon Hanes at Hanes Hosiery. She took an early retirement from that job to be with her family and to pursue her interests in art and fine crafts of the era. Years later, Doris went to school and became a respiratory therapist, working closely with Dr. Lou Stringer at Forsyth Memorial Hospital, where she made many life-long friends of both patients and coworkers. She was joyous in her faith and church community; she was feisty and fearless when it came to her family and friends, and she was a rebel heart when sharing her passion for diversity. She loved playing Pegs & Jokers and eating cake with her "best girls" every Thursday at the Senior Center. Among her favorite pastimes were reading, swimming, reading, flower gardening, andreading. She was a beloved wife, mother, godmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Wade Adams; her brother, William Dale Sizemore; and her treasured friend, Lura Janice Crissman Moxley. Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved son, Timothy W. Adams, of Winston-Salem, NC; goddaughter, Nameeta and Jacob Richard, and their children, Rania and Kethan of Portland, OR; godsons, Tejus Penkar of San Clemente, CA, and Maneesh and Sejal Penkar, and their children, Aiden and Kieran of Manhattan Beach, CA; sister, Brenda Puckett (Jerry Teaster); nephews, Mike, Brent, Leslie, Dale and Jason; nieces, Margaret, Jean, Debbie, Carmen, Cheryl, Dawn, Susan MC, Lisa and Susan M; dear friends, Jyoti and Suresh Penkar, and a multitude of close friends. It was Doris and Billy Wade's plan to welcome everyone to a simple graveside gathering where their ashes will be interred together. This celebration of their lives will be Sunday, August 25 at 3:00 PM at Union Grove Baptist Church cemetery (located across from the church), at 2401 Nebo Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Directly following, everyone is invited to join us for light refreshments and sharing of stories at the church fellowship hall. Please dress casually and come with an open heart. In lieu of flowers, cards and food, we ask that you make a generous donation in memory of Doris and Billy Wade Adams to: SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055, 336-677-1692. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Samantha Poindexter and Shelby Crook, the best caregivers one could ever have. To all the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice as well as SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, your love and support were immeasurable. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Adams family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
