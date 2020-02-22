December 15, 1923 - February 20, 2020 Mr. Davis Howard Adams, 96, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Yadkin County on December 15, 1923 to the late Jones Thomas and Jettie Moxley Adams. Mr. Adams was a member of Woodland Baptist Church for 64 years where he sang in the choir and worked in the bus ministry. He retired from Bankers Life and Casualty and loved watching the Atlanta Braves and golfing. Preceding him in death was his first wife, Dorothy Moxley Adams; son, Danny Adams; sister, Marie Wagoner and a grandson, Michael Blevins. Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Lorraine Adams; three children, Mike Blevins (Becky), Barry Blevins, and Anita Kearns; six grandchildren, Daniel Adams (Melody), Ross Adams, Jill Moss, Christopher Blevins, Pepper Berry (John), and Melissa Arnold (Daniel); 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jolene Sheek and Colene Matthews; daughter-in-law, Ann Marie Adams; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, February 24, 2020 at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gammons, Pastor Vic Pyles, and Mr. Jimmy Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania Rural Hall Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

To plant a tree in memory of Davis Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries