January 7, 1935 - January 5, 2020 Mr. Charles "Charlie" Franklin Adams, 84, of Winston-Salem, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care after several months of declining health. Charlie was born in Surry County, NC to the late Boz and Tallie Adams. After graduating from Dobson High School in 1953, he was employed by Western Electric Co. and after only a few weeks was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Knox, KY. After a two year stint in service to his country, he returned to Western Electric and remained employed there as a supervisor for his entire career. He served Western Electric in North Dakota where he enjoyed snow-mobiles and ice fishing and had a short assignment in the South Pacific. He lived at Emerald Isle and High Rock Lake where he enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing and was also an avid golfer. Charlie loved his work, due particularly to the many colleagues who worked with him and under his supervision. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ella Bryant Adams, two sisters, Evelyn Collins and Dot Perkins and a brother, Bobby Adams. He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Dreyer (Vince) and Sandra Watson, two sons,Terry Adams (Frankie) and Derek Adams (Melissa), two grandchildren, T.W. Adams (Mikala) and Julie Adams, one sister, Virginia Stroud (Jack), two brothers, Don Adams and Fred Adams (Sandra), one sister-in-law, Betty Adams, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is forever grateful for Sandra Burnette ("Queen Suzy") for her loyal and loving care of Charlie for several years, especially in his recent illness. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hayworth Miller Silas Creek Chapel followed by entombment at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Union Cross Baptist Church, 2034 Twin Oaks Rd., Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
