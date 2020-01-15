January 8, 1922 - January 12, 2020 Mrs. Bonnie Apple Adams, 98, of Winston-Salem, died on January 12, 2020 at home. Mrs. Adams was born Jan. 8, 1922 in Gibsonville, NC to the late Avery A. and Stella Hemphill Apple. She retired from AT&T Telephone as telephone pioneer and was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William J. "Gubbie" Adams in 1996; her daughter, Susan Adams Knab; her sister Ruby McPherson; and her brother Avery William "Bill" Apple. She is survived by a son William Robert "Bobby" Adams and wife Lori of Pinnacle, NC; a son James Steven "Jimmy" Adams and wife Vickie of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park with Reverend Gary Mahathey officiating. No visitation is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Adams, Bonnie Apple
Service information
Jan 17
Graveside
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:00AM
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
