Reverend Bernard Adams, 77, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. His life will be gloriously celebrated 12 P.M. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Claremont Avenue NE, Winston-Salem, NC with visitation at 11 A.M. His remains shall be viewed at the church on Saturday only. Rev. Adams' mortal frame shall be coached to Evergreen Cemetery for earthly rest. Online condolences may be sent to www.robertsfuneral.com. Roberts, Winston-Salem is serving the family.

