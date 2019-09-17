December 6, 1933 - September 11, 2019 Mrs. Octavia Lawson Acker passed away at The Oaks at Forsyth on September 11, 2019. She was born to the late Charlie and Louise Manigault Lawson in Winston-Salem, NC on December 6, 1933. Mrs. Acker was a graduate of Atkins High School. She worked at Thalhimers Department Store for 33 years prior to her retirement. She was a life member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and faithfully served as a member of the Chancel Choir and the Sarah Missionary Group. Survivors include her sons, Darnell Lawson and Lawrence (Cynthia) Reid; daughter, Belinda Lowery Byrd; grandchildren, Sherian Lowery and Lawrence J. (Erica) Reid; twin great-granddaughters; a dear friend, Gertrude Jackson; play daughter, Minister Frances Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the service at the church, at 1 pm. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston Salem, NC 27101
