October 1, 1946 - August 21, 2019 Winston-Salem- Ms. Leonore "Lee" Marie Accettullo passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born October 1, 1946 in Middlesex County, MA., the daughter of Leonard and Norine Accettullo. Lee was a longtime parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and was retired after 45 years of service from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her siblings, Anthony Accettullo of Bullock, Donna DeNyse (Robert) of Ft. Wayne, IN., Norine Kelley of Clarksville, VA., Ann Smith of Winston-Salem and Mark Accettullo (Laura) of Front Royal, VA. and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with Father Brian Cook celebrating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Zelma Kalnins Endowment for the Continuing Education of Cytotechnologists, 201 Convention Dr., Cary, NC 27511. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC

