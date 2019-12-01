August 20, 1931 - November 24, 2019 Jean Poston Abernethy, 88, of Winston-Salem passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born Aug. 8, 1931 in Mooresville, NC to Samuel Jones Poston and Alma Hudspeth Poston and was the third of five children. She is predeceased by her parents listed above, her sister Betty Poston Cassidy and brother Tommy Poston, her Husband Robert Willis Abernethy, and her daughter Leigh Abernethy Kimble . Surviving is her son, James E (Jay) Abernethy; grandchildren, Natalie Abernethy, Tyler Abernethy, Myles Kimble, and Emily Kimble; son in law, Keith K. Kimble and her two sisters, Brenda Poston and Ruth Poston Boyd. Jean graduated from Wake Forest University, and soon after worked in youth ministry in Smithfield and in Raleigh. Married in 1962 she and Willis moved to Marion NC where she was active in First Baptist Church Marion. She had a passion and love for youth and has countless numbers that she considered her precious children. She worked for NC State Government in Social Services in many capacities extending her love for serving others. Affectionately known as Mama Jean, she was always involved in ministry. Even in retirement she would play the piano and help lead worship. She would minister the love of Jesus to others even while battling Alzheimer's. She had a quick wit and a mastery of the English language. No matter how young or old one was she would let them know the truth. We will miss her but hope to be with her again soon. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Marion, NC on Monday, December 9, 2019. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately