April 10, 1934 - April 5, 2020 WALNUT COVE Lillian Catherine Heath Abbott, 85, passed away early Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at her brother Jerry's home in Jefferson, NC. Lillian was born on April 10, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Abe Lee, Sr. and Mina Tuttle Heath. She worked many different jobs, including Hanes Hosiery for many years, the Stokes County School Cafeteria (SSHS), but her most fulfilling work and passion was a CNA & ER Tech at Stokes Reynolds Hospital and J.R. Jones Outpatient Center for 18 years. Mama was a child of God and a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Germanton, NC for 60 years, serving many positions, and was proud of her church bulletin and being the church clerk for 40 years. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Ralph J. Abbott; a son, Anthony "Dale" Abbott; infant granddaughter, Kenley Dorsett; sister, Betty Heath Collins; 2 brothers, Abe Heath, Jr. and Jimmy Heath. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda A. Dorsett (Ken) of Walnut Cove; son, Ricky J. Abbott of Burlington; grandson, Landon K. Dorsett (fiancée, Kayla Gustin); granddaughter, Hannah L. Dorsett, both of Walnut Cove; an estranged granddaughter, Heather D. Abbott; sister, Peggy Mabe of Danbury; 3 brothers, Rayvon Heath (Mary Lou), Larry Heath (Betty Sue), of Pine Hall, and Jerry Heath (Wanda) of Jefferson, NC; and a sister-in-law, Jettie Heath. There will be a private family graveside service held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. Mrs. Abbott will lie in state at Burroughs Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Instead of flowers, we ask that you honor Mama and take time to visit (when it is safe) and call family, friends and neighbors, etc. to brighten and share love to someone. Visiting to love on and brighten a life was her talent and passion. Other charities you can contribute to would be to any agency that would help contribute to mental health. We would like to thank Jerry, Wanda, and Megan Heath for the love and care of Mama in the last months. God knew there was a place for Lillian, a one of a kind, unique strong woman who could survive and thrive through difficult times and hardships. What made her thrive and survive was giving and nurturing others. She didn't blink at risks and taking control. She gave all, loved her family, shared and sacrificed whatever was needed to help others. She was a strong-willed "firecracker" and said whatever was on her mind. Her biggest joy and talent other than sewing and family was visiting and giving to help brighten others' lives. She was our mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and a child of God, and will be missed. We miss her. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Abbott family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
