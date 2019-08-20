August 31, 1953 - August 17, 2019 ABBOTT GERMANTON Clara Ann Smith Abbott, 65, went home to be with her Lord Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Ann was born on August 31, 1953 in Fort Jackson, SC to the late Jerry and Nellie Wells Smith. She was retired from RJ Reynolds with 35 years of service. Ann was a member of Buffalo Primitive Baptist Church, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Cindy Tullock and Sharon Overby. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Elder Dan Abbott; daughters, Michelle Watson and Amy Hairston, three grandchildren, Zachary Hawks, Andrew Hawks, Summer Watson, one great-grandchild, Emory Gonsalves, one sister, Lynn Overby, nephews Perry Lanier and Kevin Overby; and two great-nephews, Patrick and David Lanier. There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Clarence Bowman, Elder Joey Jenkins, Elder Rodney Marshall, and Elder Avery Branch officiating. Burial will follow in the Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at her home. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Jenny Puckett, 8214 Chestershire Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Abbott family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
