Athletes returning: Football players are back on campus. Basketball players will return next week.

Waivers: No.

Releasing athlete-specific statistics: No. No. "When an individual in the Carolina community tested at Campus Health tests positive for COVID-19, the University notifies the Orange County Health Department and will conduct contact tracing of those individuals who meet the CDC definition of close contacts," Steve Kirschner, UNC's senior associate athletics director for communications, wrote recently. "These close contacts will be provided instructions regarding quarantine and self-monitoring for potential symptoms. Carolina will not publicly provide information about specific individuals or cases."

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

Load comments