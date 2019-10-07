NCAA Saint Louis Virginia Tech Basketball

Winston-Salem's Isaiah Wilkins, left, who averaged 4.7 points per game, is Virginia Tech's leading returning scorer.

Record

4-16

Analysis

New coach Mike Young will be thrown into an impossible situation this season. The previous coach left him with an empty slate and almost no talent. Young proved he can coach at Wofford, but the Terriers are better than Tech.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments