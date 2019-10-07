NCAA Baylor Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse's Elijah Hughes, right, playing against Baylor during the NCAA Tournament.

Record

11-9

Analysis

The losses outweigh the returnees for the Orange, and that could mean another season of hanging out in the middle of the ACC standings. Syracuse might surprise some people this year, though, and rise to the top. Of the middle, anyway.

