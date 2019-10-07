APTOPIX Clemson Duke Basketball

Clemson's John Newman, a Greensboro Day alumnus, tries to score against Duke in January.

Record

3-17

Analysis

Brad Brownell has another year coaching in the shadow of football to prove he can win. And while the Tigers have the talent to finish better than last, someone has to. Clemson never seems to get better. Maybe the Tigers make the NIT. Maybe.

