Boston College Notre Dame Basketball

Boston College's Wynston Tabbs shooting against Notre Dame.

Record

7-13

Analysis

The bottom five schools in the ACC are going to be bad. BC might be the best of them, though the losses will be too much to overcome. At least we’ll finally get to see if Duke-Southern Cal transfer Derryck Thornton can play.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments