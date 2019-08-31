Duke Alabama Football

Alabama running back Jerome Ford (27) breaks through the line during the second half an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. Alabama won 42-3. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

Tide romps

Tua Tagovailoa throws for 336 yards and four tuchdowns as No. 1 Alabama overcomes a sluggish start to blow out Duke. Page B2

