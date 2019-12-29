DOLPHINS 27, PATRIOTS 24: Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoffs when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.
New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009.
The Patriots never have made the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round.
CHIEFS 31, CHARGERS 21: Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and the Chiefs leapfrogged New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.
The Chiefs (12-4) long ago clinched their fourth straight AFC West title, but they needed a win and an unlikely Dolphins victory over the Patriots to get a week off.
And just as Williams punched into the end zone in the closing minutes for his second touchdown of the game, the Dolphins were scoring the go-ahead TD with 24 seconds left for their upset in Foxborough.
EAGLES 34, GIANTS 17: Carson Wentz and the Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad.
Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the Giants to win the NFC East title.
Philadelphia hosts either San Francisco (12-3) or Seattle (11-4) in a wild-card game next weekend. The 49ers and Seahawks battled for the NFC West title Sunday night with the loser getting the No. 5 seed and a trip to Philly.
TITANS 35, TEXANS 14: Derrick Henry and the Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston team that rested several starters, and setting up a first-round matchup with New England.
Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans beat the Titans two weeks ago to take control of the AFC South and locked up the division last week, allowing Houston (10-6) to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key players.
COWBOYS 47, REDSKINS 16: Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes in a win rendered meaningless when the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia’s victory.
The Cowboys (8-8) lost control of their playoff future with a 17-9 loss at the Eagles last week.
Last season’s NFC East champions will now wait to see how much longer Jason Garrett will be coach after underachieving in the final year of his contract.
PACKERS 23, LIONS 20: Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a first-round bye.
The Packers (13-3) fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. They didn’t lead until Crosby made his second winning kick against Detroit this season.
RAVENS 28, STEELERS 10: Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake, the Ravens relied on a strong defensive performance to finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.
BRONCOS 16, RAIDERS 15: Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left as the Broncos put an end to Oakland’s run as an NFL city.
The Raiders (7-9) nearly made the Broncos (7-9) pay dearly for Garett Bolles’ latest penalty, a personal foul that pushed Brandon McManus way back for a 57-yard field-goal attempt, which sailed wide left, giving Oakland the ball at its 45-yard line with 1:41 remaining.
JAGUARS 38, COLTS 20: Gardner Minshew turned in his best performance in two months, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
The rookie closed out Jacksonville’s disappointing season by strengthening his case to be the team’s starting quarterback next season. Coach Doug Marrone might be around, too.
RAMS 31, CARDINALS 24: Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, and the Rams bade farewell to the Los Angeles Coliseum and secured their third straight winning season.
BEARS 21, VIKINGS 19: Eddy Piñeiro’s fourth field goal of the game for Chicago came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left with the Vikings resting their regulars for the playoffs.
Piñeiro, the latest attempt by the Bears (8-8) to solve their persistent kicking trouble, finished the season with 11 straight made field goals.
Mitch Trubisky highlighted another unremarkable performance by hitting Riley Ridley for 34 yards on fourth-and-9 with 2:36 left from midfield to set up the winning kick.
BENGALS 33, BROWNS 23:Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback — a Joe Burrow banner in the upper deck reminded him what comes next — and the Bengals ended a miserable season with a victory.
FALCONS 28, BUCCANEERS 22, OT: Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 27 yards for a touchdown.
JETS 13, BILLS 6: Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and New York avoided finishing its fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a win over Buffalo’s backups.
