The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday on a resolution to support the Forsyth County commissioners’ proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase to raise salary supplements for teachers.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners hopes to put the proposed tax increase, which is expected to bring in about $13 million, on the March 2020 primary ballot.
If the increase is approved by voters, the current sales tax rate at 6.75% would rise to 7% in July 2020.
On Sept. 12, county commissioners held a public hearing on the quarter-cent sales-tax increase. Today, at their regular meeting, the commissioners may discuss or could vote on sending the sales tax increase to the voters. By law, the commissioners cannot designate the money raised by the tax for education, but they have said they want the money for that purpose.
The approved school board resolution includes this statement: “Whereas, the revenues generated from the approval of the sales tax referendum will be used entirely for educational purposes, to include certified and classified employee salary increases;…”
Prior to the vote, several school board members spoke about the resolution.
Elisabeth Motsinger said she has been on the board for 13 years and this is the first time “the county commissioners have come up with a specific, doable funding source to raise our employees’ salaries, and I enthusiastically support this. I am so grateful that our county commissioners are trying to find a revenue source that actually allows us to raise salaries.”
Andrea Bramer said she is still concerned that there is no language in the resolution that would prevent county boards of commissioners in the future from limiting the amount given to education.
Leah Crowley said that the county has had a history of supporting education.
“We have to trust that that will continue even as we move into the future,” Crowley said.
Dana Caudill Jones said she appreciated the fact that commissioners heard the concerns she had about the process for the school board to send a resolution to the commissioners prior to the board of commissioner’s holding a public hearing.
“I do realize that state statute prohibits certain language on the ballot itself,” Jones said.
But she said she would be in favor of members of the board of education and board of commissioners making a personal pledge while they are in their seats about how the money will be used as a way to ease possible concerns of voters.
“That has nothing to do with the state statute,” she said.
