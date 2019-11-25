CFO of Hanesbrands announces resignation
Hanesbrands Inc. will be conducting its second search in two years for a chief financial officer after Barry Hytinen abruptly on Monday announced his resignation to take the same job with Iron Mountain Inc.
Iron Mountain is a storage and information-management services company based in Boston.
Hytinen, 44, took over as Hanesbrands’ chief financial officer in October 2017, succeeding the company’s founding CFO Richard Moss.
Hytinen will remain as CFO until the end of Hanesbrands’ fiscal year on Dec. 28. He will assume his duties with Iron Mountain on Jan. 1.
Hanesbrands said it will hire an outside search firm to fill the vacancy, but will consider internal candidates.
“Barry is a talented finance professional, and we appreciate his contributions over the past two years to strategy development and to strengthening our finance organization,” Gerald Evans Jr., Hanesbrands’ chief executive, said in a statement.
Tech, small companies lead way as stocks jump to records
NEW YORK — A flurry of buyout deals and optimism about U.S.-China trade talks sent stocks back to record heights Monday, the latest bit of fuel for a market that’s been climbing since early last month.
Technology stocks and smaller companies led the way after China issued new guidelines for the protection of patents and copyrights. Theft of such intellectual property has been a big sticking point in the trade war between the world’s largest economies, and markets saw China’s move as an encouraging sign for negotiations on the first phase of a deal.
Not only did stocks rise worldwide, the price of gold fell as investors saw less need for safety. A measure of fear in the market called the VIX volatility index also touched its lowest level since July.
The S&P 500 rose 23.35 points, or 0.8%, to 3,133.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 190.85, or 0.7%, to 28,066.47, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 112.60, or 1.3%, to 8,632.49.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose even more, surging 32.96, or 2.1%, to 1,621.90.
Charles Schwab buys TD Ameritrade for $26B
NEW YORK — Charles Schwab is buying rival TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion stock swap, a blockbuster agreement brought about by massive disruption in the industry.
Bowing to competitive pressure, brokerages have made it free for customers to trade U.S. stocks online. A combination of two of the biggest players in the industry would allow Schwab to save billions of dollars and make up for revenue lost from no longer charging investors such commissions.
The tie-up creates a company so big, however, that it may draw scrutiny from antitrust regulators. The combined company would have more than $5 trillion in client assets under management.
The Associated Press
