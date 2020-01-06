police lights.jpg
ASHEVILLE — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a bullet that was fired from a neighboring apartment and ripped through her unit's wall, police confirmed.

The gun was fired on Saturday at the Hillcrest Apartments in Asheville, police told news outlets. The bullet tore through a wall and hit the victim's head while she was in an upstairs bedroom, investigators said.

The woman was "alert and talking" as she was being taken to a hospital, Asheville police Lt. Sean Ardema told news outlets. She was listed in critical condition as of late Saturday, Ardema added.

The officer told WYFF-TV that the woman didn't appear to be a target for the shooting. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the neighboring apartment and have brought people in for questioning, he confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

