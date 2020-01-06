ASHEVILLE — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a bullet that was fired from a neighboring apartment and ripped through her unit's wall, police confirmed.
The gun was fired on Saturday at the Hillcrest Apartments in Asheville, police told news outlets. The bullet tore through a wall and hit the victim's head while she was in an upstairs bedroom, investigators said.
The woman was "alert and talking" as she was being taken to a hospital, Asheville police Lt. Sean Ardema told news outlets. She was listed in critical condition as of late Saturday, Ardema added.
The officer told WYFF-TV that the woman didn't appear to be a target for the shooting. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the neighboring apartment and have brought people in for questioning, he confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.