WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Ebola Eradication Act (S. 1340), to authorize activities to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The House also passed the Southeast Asia Strategy Act (H.R. 1632), to require a strategy for engagement with Southeast Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations; a resolution (H. Res. 127), expressing the sense of the House of Representatives on the importance and vitality of the United States alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, and our trilateral cooperation in the pursuit of shared interests; and a resolution (H. Res. 444), reaffirming the importance of the United States to promote the safety, health, and well-being of refugees and displaced persons.
House votes
FORCED ARBITRATION: The House has passed the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act (H.R. 1423), sponsored by Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., to void predispute arbitration agreements between companies and their customers or employees if the agreements require arbitration of an employment, consumer, antitrust, or civil rights dispute. The vote, on Sept. 20, was 225 yeas to 186 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
BURMA SANCTIONS: The House has passed the Burma Unified through Rigorous Military Accountability Act (H.R. 3190), sponsored by Rep. Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., to impose sanctions on officials found responsible for human rights abuses in Burma, authorize humanitarian aid for Burma and Burma’s neighboring countries, and block U.S. assistance to Burma’s military and security forces.
YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
MARIJUANA AND BANKS: The House has passed the Secure And Fair Enforcement Banking Act (H.R. 1595), sponsored by Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., to prohibit federal banking regulators from penalizing banks for providing services to legitimate marijuana-related business. The vote, on Sept. 25, was 321 yeas to 103 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
BORDER SECURITY: The House has passed the Homeland Security Improvement Act (H.R. 2203), sponsored by Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, to bar border security officials from separating a child from a parent or legal guardian unless special circumstances apply, and block Homeland Security from implementing various rules limiting migrant’s requests for asylum. The vote, on Sept. 25 was 230 yeas to 194 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 576), sponsored by Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., expressing the sense of the House that the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump’s July phone call with the Ukraine president should be sent to congressional intelligence committees, and calling on the Trump administration to preserve documents related to the complaint and the administration’s decision to withhold it from the committees. The vote, on Sept. 25, was unanimous with 421 yeas, and 2 voting present.
YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
MEDICAL SCREENING OF MIGRANTS: The House has passed the U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act (H.R. 3525), sponsored by Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., to require the Customs and Border Protection agency to conduct, within 12 hours of initial detention, medical screenings of migrants who are detained between ports of entry, establish an electronic health records system covering detained migrants, and place a pediatric medical expert on staff at each border patrol sector. The vote, on Sept. 26, was 230 yeas to 184 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Budd R-NC (13th) NOT VOTING: Walker R-NC (6th)
Senate votes
TREASURY OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Brian McGuire to serve as the Treasury Department’s deputy under secretary for legislative affairs. The vote, on Sept. 24, was 88 yeas to 6 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC
NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC
INTERIOR DEPARTMENT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Daniel Habib Jorjani to serve as the Interior Department’s solicitor. The vote, on Sept. 24, was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC
NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC
SOCIAL SECURITY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Fabian Black to serve as Deputy Commissioner of Social Security for a term ending in early 2025. The vote, on Sept. 24, was 68 yeas to 26 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC
NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC
BORDER SECURITY EMERGENCY: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 54), sponsored by Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., that would end the national emergency related to the U.S.-Mexico border that was declared by President Trump on February 15. The vote, on Sept. 25, was 54 yeas to 41 nays.
NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
HUAWEI: The Senate has passed a resolution (S. Res. 331), sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., instructing managers of the conference with the House to negotiate the two chambers’ versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1790) to insist that the final bill include provisions blocking the use of telecommunications equipment made by China’s Huawei company. The vote, on Sept. 25, was 91 yeas to 4 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
MILITARY CONSTRUCTION FUNDS: The Senate has passed a resolution (S. Res. 335), sponsored by Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., instructing managers of the conference with the House to negotiate the two chambers’ versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1790) to insist that the final bill include provisions that replenish military construction funds. The vote, on Sept. 25, was 52 yeas to 42 nays.
NOT VOTING: Burr R-NC
YEAS: Tillis R-NC
PAID FAMILY LEAVE: The Senate has passed a resolution (S. Res. 336), sponsored by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, instructing managers of the conference with the House to negotiate the two chambers’ versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 1790) to insist that the conferees consider legislation to provide paid family leave. The vote, on Sept. 25, was 55 yeas to 39 nays.
NOT VOTING: Burr R-NC
YEAS: Tillis R-NC
CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act and Health Extenders Act (H.R. 4378), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., to provide continuing appropriations through November 21 for numerous federal government agencies, as well as funding extensions for health care, immigration, and other programs. The vote, on Sept. 26, was 81 yeas to 16 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John E. Hyten to serve as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The vote, on Sept. 26, was 75 yeas to 22 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
LABOR SECRETARY: The Senate has approved the nomination of Eugene Scalia to serve as Labor Secretary. The vote, on Sept. 26, was 53 yeas to 44 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
