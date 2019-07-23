An 18-year-old died on the scene of a head-on collision Tuesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Manuel Gaspar Mendez, 18, of the 2800 block of South Main Street in Winston-Salem, was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty east on W. Clemmonsville Road when the incident occurred, police said.
Mendez crossed over the center line into the westbound lane of travel and struck a Ford F250 around 6:35 a.m. He died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford F250, Henri Ledon Daniel Jr., 51, of the 100 block of Miracle Crossing, was not injured.
“At this point, we don’t know why the Jeep crossed over the center line into the lane of travel,” Lt. C. Fish said.
An autopsy will be conducted and will be able to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, Fish said.
Mendez's death marks the 10th motor vehicle fatality for the year compared to 11 at this time in 2018.
The 1900 block of W. Clemmonsville Road will remain closed for the morning.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the incident.