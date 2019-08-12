Updated at 9:40 a.m.
High Point police said 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine has been found and is safe.
The child along with the suspect vehicle that he was in were found in Davidson County, police said in a tweet.
Legend is in the custody of law enforcement and police investigators were on the way to the location where the child and vehicle were found.
RALEIGH — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old High Point boy
The High Point Police Department is searching for Legend Masir Goodwine. He was last seen in vehicle traveling southbound from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
He is about 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing an orange tank top with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle blanket.
There is allegedly one abductor, a male. Description of the abductor was incomplete.
The vehicle is a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with N.C. license tag number FES4626. Police said the vehicle was stolen from the address the boy was last seen at.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the High Point Police Department immediately at 336-883-3224, or call 911 or *HP.