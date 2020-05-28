The N.C. House passed Wednesday by a 113-2 vote to eliminate the elected office of coroner in the last five counties that still operate with it, including Yadkin.
The other counties are Avery, Bladen, Hoke and Montgomery.
Current coroners would be allowed to serve out their terms with no re-election.
The bill has been sent to the Senate.
No committee assignment has been made.
