The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
The advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. today, the weather service said.
A storm will bring freezing rain, mixed at times with sleet and snow this morning, changing to just rain by this afternoon, the weather service said. The snow and sleet will accumulate up to 1 inch, and the ice accumulations will be about 1/10th of an inch.
The winds will gust as high as 35 mph, the weather service said.
A majority of the freezing rain, sleet and snow was expected to fall from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m., the weather service said. The temperatures will increase above 32 degrees in the mountainous counties for the remainder of today.
A low-pressure system moving across the Ohio Valley into the Great Lakes will spread rain today and tonight across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Northwest North Carolina, the weather service said.
The wintry mix of weather will create slippery roads, the weather service said. Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution and allow time to reach their destinations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.