HIGH POINT — Police are looking for a Winston-Salem man who is wanted in connection to a double stabbing that injured two women.
Around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 113 Edgeworth St. in reference to a stabbing, according to a police news release.
A 31-year-old High Point woman was found on the ground with a stab wound to the left side of her neck and right lower back. A second 31-year-old woman who resided at that address was stabbed in the upper-left chest and lower-left back.
Both victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem by EMS for treatment of their serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Investigating officers determined that the stabbings were preceded by an attempt at selling counterfeit illicit drugs to the suspect. Both females were involved in the sale and, when the male suspect learned of the deception, he became angry and argued with one of the females before stabbing them, the release states.
Investigators were able to identify and obtain a warrant for arrest for Leon E. Ragland, 52, of Winston-Salem, who is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ward at 336-887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.