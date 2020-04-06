Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilkes Community College has loaned six ventilators to the three hospitals in its region, the college said Monday.
Each hospital has received two ventilators, which help hospital patients breathe.
"This is a great example of how Wilkes Community College serves the community," said Jeff Cox, the college's president. "The hospitals needed these ventilators to handle potentially large numbers of patients, and we were happy to be able to loan these ventilators to them."
Chad Brown, the president of Wilkes Medical Center, said he appreciated the college's gesture.
"While I hope and pray we don’t need to utilize them, we stand ready if needed," Brown said in a statement.
The college decided to loan out its ventilators after it received a request from the N.C. Emergency Management, the college said. Alleghany Memorial Hospital and Ashe Memorial Hospital also received the ventilators.
As of Monday, there are four coronavirus cases in Wilkes County, two in Alleghany County and one in Ashe County, state health officials said. Statewide, there are 2,870 cases of COVID-19, and 33 deaths attributed to the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.