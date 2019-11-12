The fire and smoke will return to Wilber's Barbecue.
Closed for months following bankruptcy proceedings, the iconic whole hog restaurant appears to have been saved, as a deal to sell the restaurant to a new group of buyers was finalized this month in court.
Wilber's is now owned by Goldpit Partners, LLC, a group of investors looking to reopen the restaurant, keeping the name and barbecue tradition intact. In a news release sent by Goldpit's attorney Jeb Jeutter, Wilber's could reopen as early as next spring. The individuals behind Goldpit remain anonymous, but are characterized by Jeutter as having ties to Goldsboro and Eastern North Carolina.
"All parties involved in Goldpit are thrilled the sale of Wilber's has closed so it can continue its North Carolina tradition of serving the state's best barbecue," said Jeutter in a release. "Goldpit will now focus their attention on beginning restoration to the historic Wilber's building in the coming weeks with plans to resume operations and reopen in Spring 2020."
According to bankruptcy filings, Goldpit bought Wilber's for $350,000, a figure that largely covers the restaurant's debts. Wilber's was closed in March by the North Carolina Department of Revenue for unpaid taxes. It soon filed for bankruptcy, citing debts of $350,000 and assets of less than $100,000.
Wilber's is named for its longtime owner, Wilberdean Shirley, who opened it in 1962. Until its closing this year, it had survived as one of North Carolina's prized pits, known for carrying on the whole hog, wood-cooked traditions of Eastern North Carolina Barbecue, a style that's seen more closings in the past couple of decades than succession plans.
Goldpit's role as successor grants Wilber's the chance for a future in a new era of barbecue. North Carolina has mourned the loss of some of its historic restaurants in the past year, including Chapel Hill's Allen & Son, all while barbecue itself is embraced by a new generation.
In the Triangle, a number of new barbecue restaurants will be added in the next year, including Sam Jones BBQ and Longleaf Swine in Raleigh, Prime Barbecue in Knightdale, along with more recent Eastern North Carolina additions, such as Southern Smoke in Garland and the Redneck BBQ Lab in Benson.
The Wilber's sale was approved by the bankruptcy court in September, but was not finalized until Friday, Nov. 8, according to court filings.
The new owners behind Goldpit Partners will begin restoring Wilber's, they said in a release, and may cook at private events in the coming months, ahead of next year's anticipated spring opening.
(c)2019 The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.