Supreme Court leaves Kentucky's ultrasound law in place

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court has left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions. The justices did not comment on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

What do you think about Kentucky's "display and describe" ultrasound law that requires doctors to show fetal images to patients before abortions?

The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions.

You voted:

Recommended for you

Load comments