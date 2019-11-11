GREENSBORO — A Western Guilford High School student left the hospital Monday afternoon following burn treatments from an explosion at her school.
Aimee Green, 16, was in chemistry class Wednesday afternoon when an experiment her teacher was doing exploded and caught her face, chest and arms on fire.
School officials said the teacher, whom they did not name, has been employed at the school since 1999 and is suspended pending an internal investigation. The school would not confirm any other details about Aimee's injuries except that those happened during "an incident" at the school.
Aimee's injuries sent her to the hospital twice last week. She was taken to the burn center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Wednesday and released later that night. But as her condition worsened they took her Friday to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem where she remained through the weekend.
"She is still in pain and will continue to recover from the burns at home," said Peter Green, Aimee's father.
Green said his daughter will have follow-up appointments with a plastic surgeon in the coming weeks.
"At this point in time it is too early to tell whether or not she will have permanent scars, or will need further treatment for the deeper burns on and around her face and hand," he added.
Aimee's story captured the community's attention, with many people reaching out through social media and close friends of the family asking how they could help.
A meal train has been organized to keep the family fed throughout the coming weeks.
"Everyone of us are extremely thankful for the support and prayers over the last week," Green said. "We thank the community, friends and family for the enormous support."
