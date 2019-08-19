Want to go?

What: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is holding public listening sessions to seek comments about the draft environmental impact statement for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate Extension, which is proposed for parts of Rockingham and Alamance counties.

Sessions:

• Today (Aug. 20), 5-8 p.m., at Olde Dominion Ag Complex, 19783 U.S. 29 S., Chatham, Virginia

• Thursday, Aug. 22, 5-8 p.m., at Vailtree Event Center, 1567 Bakatsias Lane, Haw River, North Carolina

Other: You can also submit comments online by going to www.ferc.gov, then click Documents & Filings, then click the eComment feature. Comments must be received before 5 p.m. Sept. 16.