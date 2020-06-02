Police in Fayetteville had a message for protesters spread across the city's Murchison Road on Monday. More than 60 officers faced the demonstrators, who were there to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. And all of the police officers knelt.
As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the #FayPD took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone. We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect.#LoveONE pic.twitter.com/X5KAQohN6g— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) June 2, 2020
The police department tweeted video of the move with this message: "As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the (Fayetteville Police Department) took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone. We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.