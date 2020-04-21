A broad cross-section of community leaders, including those from Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, joined Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines today to announce a new plan called Mask the City to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
The goal is to provide a mask for everyone in Winston-Salem, urge residents to wear them and continue social distancing for 40 days, from April 22 through May 31.
The masks will be dispersed throughout the community under the program. As many as 60,000 of the masks will be made available at no cost to low-income residents and others.
Several of Winston-Salem’s businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the City of Winston-Salem have committed to purchasing large numbers of the masks to provide to their employees and, in some cases, their employees’ families and others.
Dr. William M. Satterwhite, chief wellness officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his team designed the washable, reusable mask in conjunction with Renfro Corp. Renfro is manufacturing the masks, which are called the Nightingale WS Protective Mask.
Renfro is offering the masks at a special price only available to the Mask the City initiative. Renfro has the ability to make approximately a million masks a week at peak capacity and has earmarked the first 300,000 masks for Winston-Salem. The first shipment of approximately 30,000 masks was delivered to Winston-Salem on Monday, and distribution is underway.
“I’m challenging every person in Winston-Salem to continue practicing social distancing and to wear a mask every time they go outside to help dramatically reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Joines said.
To make sure there are enough masks for all local residents, the organizers of Mask the City ask that each person accept only one mask, even if offered masks by multiple organizations.
The masks will be available on Friday, April 24 for individual purchase at Lowes Foods on Robinhood Road, Reynolda Road and Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem and at Lowes Foods in Lewisville, Bermuda Run and Kernersville.
Joines also thanked more than 2,000 local citizens who have made approximately 27,000 masks through Project Mask WS to provide to healthcare workers and others throughout the community.
The Winston-Salem Foundation has set up the Mask the City – Winston-Salem Fund that will be used to provide grants to qualified organizations to purchase and distribute masks to residents of Winston-Salem and employees working at facilities in Winston-Salem.
