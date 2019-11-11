Icy conditions caused an American Airlines flight that originated at Piedmont Triad International Airport to slide off a runway Monday morning at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

That is according to a statement from the airliner. None of the 38 passengers nor the three crew members aboard the flight, operated by Envoy Air, were injured.

All aboard "were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal," the statement read.

A video of the incident taken from inside the twin-jet aircraft went viral on social media:

The flight left PTI around 6:16 a.m. EST and arrived at its gate at O'Hare around 8:30 a.m. CST.

Snow showers and temperatures in the mid-20s in Chicago led to the icy conditions.

