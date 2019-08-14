A Watauga County man has died from injuries received Wednesday when his plane crashed in the county's Deep Gap community, about 7 miles east of Boone, authorities said.

Danny Dunn, 57, of Harden Road died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, WSOC-TV in Charlotte reported Wednesday night.

Dunn sustained significant burns and other injuries in the crash, said Trooper R.S. Townsend of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. as Dunn was flying above a grass landing strip near his home, Townsend said. Witnesses told Townsend that Dunn's plane crashed in nearby woods, and the impact caused the plane to burn.

Dunn was flying a 2005 single-engine Allegro plane, Townsend said.

Agents with the Federal Aviation Administration arrived at the crash site Wednesday and are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash, Townsend said.

