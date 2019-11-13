Jurors awarded $1.8 million Wednesday to a whistleblower who sued after being fired for reporting the criminal activities of the former district attorneys for Rockingham and Person/Caswell counties, according to her attorneys.
Poyner Spruill attorney Emily Meeker said jurors hugged Debbie Halbrook, 57, after delivering their verdict in Wake County Superior Court.
“I heard them tell her thank you for doing the right thing,” said Drew Erteschik, who also represented Halbrook, “and for standing up for us.”
Three years ago, Halbrook reported to attorney Lee Farmer and SBI agents that she believed Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher and Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer hired each other’s wives in a scheme that allowed them to earn a paycheck for time they didn’t work.
SBI agents began investigating the two offices, and Bradsher suspected that Halbrook was the leak, according to court filings. Bradsher fired Halbrook just months before she reached retirement eligibility.
In turn, Farmer, along with attorneys from Poyner Spruill, filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the state failed to protect Halbrook from Bradsher.
“More than three years ago, Debbie Halbrook stood up for all of us when she reported Wallace Bradsher’s crimes,” her attorneys, including David Long, said in a joint statement Wednesday. “He fired her for reporting those crimes, and it has been a long, hard road to get justice for her.”
The lawsuit has been tied up in the courts since February 2017 as the SBI continued to investigate and the two district attorneys were prosecuted for their crimes.
Halbrook’s report, along with reports from current Rockingham/Caswell District Attorney Jason Ramey, who at the time worked under Blitzer, led the SBI to uncover that Blitzer’s wife, Cindy, had collected $48,000 in pay she never earned while on Bradsher’s payroll.
Both men ultimately resigned from their elected positions.
Blitzer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor failure to discharge the duties of his office in an agreement with prosecutors that kept his wife from incurring any charges but also allowed the state to be repaid the stolen funds.
Bradsher was convicted of three felonies and two misdemeanors and served a nearly four-month prison term.
Both Blitzer and Bradsher were scheduled to testify in the trial that lasted more than a week.
Blitzer took the stand Tuesday, but Bradsher did not. Instead, a portion of his deposition was read where he refused to answer questions that included why he fired Halbrook and whether he fired her for reporting him.
Blitzer testified that Bradsher discussed firing Halbrook for her lack of loyalty.
Erteschik said Wednesday that the jury’s verdict vindicated Halbrook.
Halbrook’s attorneys said in the statement the state’s whistleblower law “protects the brave public servants who risk everything to come forward and report government wrongdoing.”
“Today’s verdict sends a message that these brave whistleblowers will be protected.”
