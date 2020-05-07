RALEIGH — Nearly 200 inmates within North Carolina’s prison system have been allowed to serve the rest of their sentences outside of prison to discourage the spread of COVID-19, state officials said Thursday.
The Department of Public Safety released figures showing how it is carrying out an initiative announced last month to allow some prisoners, including those at higher risk for the virus, to finish their punishments in local communities. Department Secretary Erik Hooks had said about 500 prisoners would be considered for the sentencing modification. He said those convicted of violent crimes wouldn’t qualify.
The modification was among several Division of Prisons directives aimed at controlling the spread of the virus in what can be congested living facilities. The directives have resulted in several hundred prisoners being released sooner than originally planned.
Several prisoners and civil rights groups have sued to force the division to release more at-risk inmates. A judge gave the prison system until Friday to provide more information about how it's keeping prisoners safe and what options they are pursuing to move more into the community.
The overall prison population has declined 5% since Mid-March, when coronavirus cases began rapidly increasing in the state. Fewer than 33,100 inmates were in the system as of Thursday, according to department data.
Rank-and-file prisoners continue to be released after completing their active sentences, the Division of Prisons stopped accepting prisoners from county jails last month, and criminal court cases are being delayed statewide.
More than 625 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19, with nearly 90% of them reported at Neuse Correctional Institution and the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women. Four prisoners have died from COVID-19 complications, the most recent one an inmate at the women's facility who died at a hospital on Wednesday.
