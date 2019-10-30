Legislation that would tax vaping products at the same rate as traditional cigarettes was added, and then removed, from a bill that received preliminary approval Wednesday in the state House.
Senate Bill 557 focuses primarily on several finance law changes.
The House approved the bill by a 77-32 vote on second reading. The third reading will take place during today’s session that begins at 10 a.m.
Rep. Gale Adcock, D-Wake, submitted a three-page amendment in the House Finance committee that would apply an excise tax on vapor products at 12.8% of its cost price.
Adcock said that while her amendment doesn’t address the national vaping illness crisis, “it is a good time for this bill to create a level playing field for electronic cigarettes and vaping products.”
Currently, vapor products’ excise tax is at the rate of 5 cents per fluid milliliter of consumable product — a much lower rate supported by tobacco manufacturers when the law was passed during the 2014 session and went into effect in February 2015.
By comparison, a pack of traditional cigarettes has an excise tax of 45 cents a pack, one of the lowest in the country.
The amendment also would use the net proceeds from the tax to help create the Tobacco Use Prevention Fund, beginning July 1. The fund would evaluate, track usage and make recommendations concerning “emerging tobacco products ... especially among youth and people of childbearing age.”
“This establishes a permanent funding stream for tobacco use prevention with an emphasis on youth and on vaping,” Adcock said.
The bill, with the vaping tax element, cleared the House Finance committee with bipartisan support.
However, the vaping tax element was removed during House Rules and Operations committee debate.
Rep. John Szoka, R-Cumberland, and Finance co-chairman, said during the House floor debate that “he understands (amendment sponsors) are upset by the removal.”
Szoka pledged that he would work with Adcock “to advance the larger issue of what they want to accomplish. But this bill is more complicated that suggested at first blush.”
Adcock said the vaping tax language “would have made it a better bill because it would help address the vaping crisis affecting our young people.”
“The lack of (the language) harms it.”
Reynolds American Inc. said Wednesday it is evaluating the amendment, while ITG Brands LLC said “we oppose tax increases on all tobacco and vaping products.”
On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release that said North Carolina has experienced at least 61 cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping.
All patients reported a history of using e-cigarette or vaping products, with most reporting a history of using THC-containing products in open-pod systems that allow for liquid refills. THC is the primary psychoactive component in cannabis. Eighty percent of North Carolina cases interviewed reported vaping THC.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not confirmed whether the problem stems from THC or from thickeners added to the vaping liquid.
“Those who use e-cigarettes or vaping products should not obtain them through informal sources and should not modify or add any substances,” said Dr. Zack Moore, state epidemiologist for North Carolina.
Several anti-tobacco advocates support raising the excise tax on vaping products, smokeless tobacco and snus because they view them are potential gateways to the use of traditional cigarettes.
Legislators opposed to the amendment said they agree with other anti-smoking advocates who say e-cigarettes have the potential to wean smokers off traditional cigarettes, thus playing a positive public-health role.
“We’re not talking about banning vaping products,” said Finance co-chairwoman Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie.
“But given the information we now have about their potential harm, it’s worth examining what proper restrictions should be placed on their use.”
