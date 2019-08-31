Update: North Carolina in 'probable path' of Hurricane Dorian's center

The projected path of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm, shifted “dramatically” to the east early Saturday, heightening concerns about torrential rain and flooding in the Carolinas.
All of central North Carolina is at risk to be impacted by the storm by the middle of next week, the National Weather Service in Raleigh reported at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, Dorian was less than 640 miles southeast of Charleston, chugging west at 8 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
All of South Carolina and part of North Carolina were added Saturday to the “probable path” of the storm’s center.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the forecast worsened.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina on Friday afternoon to allow certain restrictions to be waived in order to help farmers and support relief efforts in advance of the storm. With Saturday’s forecast, he expanded the order to ensure critically needed items like fuel, water and food can be distributed should the state be affected by the storm
“Now is the time to prepare and take Dorian seriously,” Cooper said in a release. “This storm could cause serious damage and bring dangerous conditions to our state. I urge everyone to follow the forecast and listen to their local first responders.”
Dorian is expected to veer northeast from well off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., with the center of the storm possibly making landfall near Cape Fear in southeastern North Carolina, south of Wilmington, according to the National Hurricane Center tracking map at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Forecasters say the storm’s slow pace means the East Coast could be pummeled for days with heavy wind and torrential rain.
Dorian’s winds could reach South Carolina by 8 p.m. Monday and North Carolina by 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the latest hurricane center forecast. The Charlotte area could see tropical storm force winds of 39 mph to 73 mph arrive by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to hurricane center maps of the storm.
“The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week,” National Hurricane Center officials said in a Dorian update at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Guilford County is west of the expected rain bands, according to the National Weather Service’s 6:45 p.m. Saturday update. “Rainfall accumulations will remain higher closer to the eventual track of the system,” the report said. “Forecast changes will be likely over the next several days.”
Pender County Emergency Management urged residents to use the weekend to prepare in case the storm impacts the area.
“This is the time to prepare,” said Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency Manager. “We could possibly experience high winds, rainfall, storm surge and flooding by Thursday.”
Packing winds of 130 mph to 156 mph, a Category 4 hurricane can cause “catastrophic damage,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls,” according to the center’s website. “Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed.”
Dorian is expected to bring “life-threatening flash floods” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States this weekend and all of next week, the hurricane center warned.
“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles,” according to the National Hurricane Centery.
Dorian will maintain 140 mph winds through Sunday before pivoting slowly north on Monday and gradually weakening as the storm meets dry air, Mark Malick of the South Carolina State Climate Office said Saturday morning.
Dorian could turn farther east Wednesday and “clip” Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Malick said in a storm update.
Swimmers at the coast should stay alert to rip currents from the storm, according to the National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City.
South Carolina emergency shelters, closings and delays and other vital Dorian information will be listed on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website, scemd.org.
Hurricane Dorian shifts 'dramatically,' heightening concerns in the Carolinas
posted at 2:08 p.m.
The projected path of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm, shifted "dramatically" to the east early Saturday, heightening concerns about torrential rain and flooding in the Carolinas.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was less than 640 miles southeast of Charleston, chugging west at 8 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
All of South Carolina and part of North Carolina were added Saturday to the "probable path" of the storm's center.
Dorian is expected to veer north off the coast of Florida and make landfall near the Georgia-South Carolina line, according to National Hurricane Center officials.
Forecasters say the storm's slow pace means the East Coast could be pummeled for days with heavy wind and torrential rain.
Dorian's winds could reach South Carolina by 8 p.m. Monday and North Carolina by 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the latest hurricane center forecast. The Charlotte area could see tropical storm force winds of 39 mph to 73 mph arrive by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to hurricane center maps of the storm.
"The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week," National Hurricane Center officials said in a Dorian update at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Packing winds of 130 mph to 156 mph, a Category 4 hurricane can cause "catastrophic damage," according to the National Hurricane Center. "Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls," according to the center's website. "Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed."
Dorian is expected to bring "life-threatening flash floods" to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States this weekend and all of next week, the hurricane center warned.
"Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles," according to the National Hurricane Center's update at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Dorian will maintain 140 mph winds through Sunday before pivoting slowly north on Monday and gradually weakening as the storm meets dry air, Mark Malick of the South Carolina State Climate Office said Saturday morning.
Dorian could turn farther east Wednesday and "clip" Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Malick said in a storm update.
Up to 12 inches of rain could fall along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian is now expected to dump up to 6 inches on a wider swath of eastern North Carolina than earlier forecasts indicated, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.