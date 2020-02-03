KINSTON — An unknown man approached a woman in her car, doused her with gasoline and set her on fire, police said Monday.
An officer flagged down by a passerby found a 24-year-old woman on a sidewalk who was suffering severe burns to her upper body, Kinston police said in a Facebook post.
According to investigators, the woman was driving a car which had stopped when she was approached by an unknown person who doused the victim with a flammable liquid and set her on fire.
Emergency personnel responded to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital before she was flown to North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Her condition wasn't known on Monday.
