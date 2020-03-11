Elon's campus will remain open while classes are held online for two weeks. The change won't affect its law school in downtown Greensboro.

Duke is the first North Carolina school to cancel in-person classes to ward off the coronavirus.

A growing number of colleges and universities all moving all classes online to reduce the risk of exposing students and professors to coronavirus. But this online-only approach comes with its own set of risk factors.

CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION

All UNC System schools have set up web pages with information and campus alerts about coronavirus.

WSSU: www.wssu.edu/student-life/university-wellness-center/coronavirus-covid-19.html

UNCG: uc.uncg.edu/novel-coronavirus-covid-19

UNC System (with links to pages at all universities): www.northcarolina.edu/coronavirus

N.C. A&T: www.ncat.edu/coronavirus

For coronavirus information for private colleges and universities, check their websites.