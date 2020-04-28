The next chancellor at UNC-Charlotte is now the president of The University of Toledo in Ohio.
The UNC Board of Governors approved Tuesday the hiring of Sharon Gaber as chancellor of North Carolina's third-largest public university. She'll start July 1 with a salary of $525,000.
Gaber has been president of the Ohio university of about 20,500 students since 2015. Before becoming Toledo's first woman president, Gaber worked for six years as provost and vice chancellor at the University of Arkansas. Earlier in her career, Gaber was an administrator and faculty member at Auburn University in Alabama and University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She holds a doctorate in city and regional planning from Cornell University in New York.
In a news release, the UNC System said Gaber is nationally recognized for efforts to retain and graduate more students and increase both enrollment and campus diversity.
“Sharon Gaber’s impressive career at each level of education made her stand out as the ideal candidate to lead UNC-Charlotte into its next phase of success,” interim UNC System President Bill Roper said in a statement.
Gaber will leave Ohio less than a year after Toledo trustees paid her a performance bonus of $132,600, according to The Blade, Toledo's newspaper. In 2018, the Blade reported, Toledo's governing board raised her salary by $60,000 and extended her contract by three years to 2023.
Gaber will replace Philip Dubois, who's retiring June 30 after serving as chancellor of the fast-growing UNCC for the past 15 years. Gaber will be the fifth chancellor and second woman to lead the university.
Michael Wilson, chairman of UNCC's Board of Trustees, called Gaber "a strong, innovative and accomplished leader."
“She is the right leader at exactly the right time to chart the university’s next chapter at a pivotal point in our 74-year history," said Wilson, who also was chairman of the university's 16-member chancellor search committee.
For more information on Gaber, visit the UNCC website.
