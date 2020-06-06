RALEIGH — North Carolina's two major-party U.S. Senate candidates are now in agreement on three debate hosts leading to their November election.
Campaign officials for Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham confirmed separately this week that they accepted debate invitations from Spectrum News, WRAL-TV and the Nexstar stations covering North Carolina.
Details on those debates haven't been settled, including dates. Tillis campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo said Tillis also wants another debate with Cunningham in July or August.
Tillis is a former state House speaker seeking a second term in the Senate. Cunningham served briefly in the legislature and ran unsuccessfully for the Senate 10 years ago. Both candidates won their respective primaries in March. Libertarian and Constitution party candidates also are on the fall ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.