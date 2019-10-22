GREENSBORO — A congressional subcommittee on security matters plans to hold a hearing in downtown next week focused on ways to combat human trafficking.
The U.S. House Subcommittee on Intelligence & Counterterrorism is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Old County Courthouse in the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ second-floor meeting room.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-Greensboro) serves as the lead Republican congressman on the subcommittee.
Details are pending, but county officials said they understand the hearing will be open to the general public.
The subcommittee is an arm of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.
The hearing will focus on “tackling human trafficking: assessing federal, state and local information sharing efforts,” according to the committee’s website.
The hearing brought a new dimension to Tuesday’s workday for Robin Keller, clerk to the Board of Commissioners, who was working with her counterpart in Washington on preparations for next week’s hearing.
The tasks included making sure that the commission chambers included the proper equipment so the hearing can be televised (it does), she said.
“I think this is the first time we have ever been able to host one of these,” Keller said of the congressional hearing.
Beyond Greensboro being Walker’s hometown, it was not clear why the city was chosen. Witnesses have yet to be announced.
Jack Minor, Walker’s communication director and deputy chief of staff, said Tuesday afternoon that subcommittee protocol prevented him from releasing more details about the hearing until several remaining, final details were worked out.
The subcommittee is chaired by Rep. Max Rose, a New York Democrat.
Other Democrats on the subcommittee include Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, James Langevin of Rhode Island, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.
In addition to Walker, GOP congressmen on the panel are Reps. Peter King of New York, Mark Green of Tennessee and Mike Rogers of Alabama.
