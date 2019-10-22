GREENSBORO — A congressional subcommittee on security matters plans to hold a hearing in downtown Greensboro next week focused on ways to combat human trafficking.
The U.S. House Subcommittee on Intelligence & Counter-terrorism is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Old County Courthouse in the Guilford Board of Commissioners' second-floor meeting room.
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-Greensboro) serves as the lead Republican congressman on the subcommittee.
Details are pending, but county officials said they understand the hearing will be open to the general public.
The subcommittee is an arm of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.
The hearing will focus on "tackling human trafficking: assessing federal, state and local information sharing efforts," according to the committee's website.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
