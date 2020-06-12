GREENSBORO - Twelve residents of Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center have died of COVID-19, according to state health officials, which are investigating the center after questions arose about the number of cases being reported there.
Eight staff members and 49 residents at the facility at 308 W. Meadowview Road have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, according to a report released Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In Tuesday's state report, data showed only 11 residents at Maple Grove had tested positive for COVID-19, and that no staff members had contracted the virus and no deaths were reported.
Those numbers, however, came into question after a relative of a resident who died there last week came forward with evidence that there may be other unreported cases.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.
