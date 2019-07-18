ONCE BITTEN

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick. This can cause parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the parts with tweezers. If you are unable to remove the parts, leave it alone and let the skin heal.

After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the infected area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap.

Dispose of a live tick by putting it in a jar filled with alcohol or plastic bag, wrapping it tightly in tape or flushing it down the toilet.

If you develop a rash or fever within several weeks of removing a tick, see your doctor and be sure to mention when the bite occurred.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention