Forsyth County commissioners may be looking at rival resolutions on Feb. 6 as they consider whether to take a stand on Second Amendment gun rights.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, a Republican, proposed a resolution this week for the board to consider, just days after a group of residents asked the county to pass a more expansive resolution in support of the constitutionally-guaranteed right to keep and bear arms.
But some commissioners may instead be backing a more general resolution that expresses support for all the amendments in the Bill of Rights.
Whisenhunt said she and commissioners Richard Linville and Don Martin worked together on the resolution she is proposing.
“There are a large number of citizens who need this reassurance from their local representatives,” Whisenhunt told fellow commissioners this week, adding that the three hope the resolution will meet with approval from other board members.
If the resolution passes, it won’t be a unanimous vote, Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, a Democrat, said on Friday.
“It boils down to a manufactured fear to get people all fired up,” El-Amin said, adding that the right to bear arms “is already protected in the North Carolina constitution” in addition to the U.S. Constitution.
El-Amin said he hopes Forsyth County will instead support an alternate resolution that would be in support of all of the Bill of Rights. Commissioner Ted Kaplan, another board Democrat, suggested the idea on Jan. 16.
Republicans hold a 4-3 majority on the county board.
More than half a dozen North Carolina counties, mostly in the Piedmont, have recently passed amendments expressing support in one way or another for the Second Amendment. The measures are mostly symbolic, since county government in North Carolina is subordinate to state government.
The trend for counties to declare support for the Second Amendment is a spillover from Virginia, where dozens of counties passed such measures after last November’s election in Virginia put Democrats firmly in control of state government.
Virginia Democrats have used their legislative majorities to push through various gun-control measures.
A resolution passed recently in Davidson County pledged that the county would not spend any money or use employees or county resources to enforce regulations that “infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms” as set forth in the Second Amendment.
The resolution proposed by some citizens for Forsyth County uses milder language, pledging the county to “use every power and authority” to protect the Second Amendment.
Whisenhunt’s proposal states that the county is committed to protecting all constitutional rights, and asks state and federal lawmakers to use their powers to “protect our citizens’ freedom under the Constitution and specifically the Second Amendment.”
Where resolutions in some places have designated counties as Second Amendment sanctuaries, the Whisenhunt resolution indicates that Forsyth would be a “constitutional rights protection county.”
Speakers in favor of a resolution talked about the importance of gun rights during the county’s Jan. 16 public comment period. A common theme was the need people expressed for being able to keep their families and others safe.
Several citizens opposed to the resolution came to Thursday’s meeting, with El-Amin saying the county needs to “make sure they are invited” Feb. 6.
One of the resolution opponents who came to the meeting, Anne Wilson, said that passing a resolution would be to “appease this segment of people who ought to know better.”
“I don’t know anybody opposed to the Second Amendment,” she said. “It is not about that ... we need gun regulations. Nobody is going to take anyone’s guns away.”
County Manager Dudley Watts said that when various board members have different resolutions on the same subject to propose, they might be presented together to the board as various options to pursue.
Any comments that come from citizens on Feb. 6 would be offered during the public comments portion of the meeting, Watts said, since there is no public hearing scheduled for a resolution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.