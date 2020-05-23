WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
The House and Senate are scheduled to be in recess next week.
House votes
HOUSE REMOTE VOTING: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 965), sponsored by Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., authorizing the use of remote proxy voting by House members and remote proceedings by House committees during the coronavirus public health emergency. The vote, on May 15, was 217 yeas to 189 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
FURTHER CORONAVIRUS SPENDING: The House has passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act (H.R. 6800), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y. The bill would provide about $3 trillion for spending on various federal, state, and local government programs responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Measures include extending unemployment benefits until January, forgiveness of private student loans, funding coronavirus testing, quarantine, and treatment, and a $1,200 direct payment to each individual American. The vote, on May 15, was 208 yeas to 199 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
Senate votes
ARIZONA DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Scott H. Rash to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Arizona. Rash has been a superior court judge in Pima County, which includes Tucson, since 2010, and previously was a private practice lawyer in Tucson and assistant attorney general for Arizona. The vote, on May 19, was 74 yeas to 20 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
OVERSEEING ELECTIONS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of James E. Trainor III to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Election Commission for a term ending in April 2023. Trainor has been a lawyer in Austin, Texas, specializing in election law and campaign finance. The vote, on May 19, was 49 yeas to 43 nays.
NOT VOTING: Burr R-NC
YEAS: Tillis R-NC
ALABAMA DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne M. Manasco to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of Alabama. Manasco, a private practice trial and appeals lawyer in Birmingham for the past decade, clerked for a U.S. appeals court judge after receiving her law degree. The vote, on May 20, was 71 yeas to 21 nays.
NOT VOTING: Burr R-NC
YEAS: Tillis R-NC
OKLAHOMA DISTRICTS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John F. Heil III to serve as a judge on the U.S. district courts for the northern, eastern, and western districts of Oklahoma. Heil has been a private practice attorney in Tulsa since 2000, specializing in various aspects of commercial law. The vote, on May 20, was 75 yeas to 17 nays.
NOT VOTING: Burr R-NC
YEAS: Tillis R-NC
INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES DIRECTOR: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of John L. Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence. Ratcliffe has been a House member from Texas since 2015, and previously was a U.S. attorney in Texas and, for eight years, mayor of the Texas city of Heath. The vote, on May 21, was 49 yeas to 44 nays.
NOT VOTING: Burr R-NC
YEAS: Tillis R-NC
