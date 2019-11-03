WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Combat Online Predators Act (S. 134).
The House also passed: the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act (H.R. 886), to direct the Attorney General to establish and carry out a Veteran Treatment Court Program; the Preventing Online Sales of Eâ€“Cigarettes to Children Act (H.R. 3942), to apply requirements relating to delivery sales of cigarettes to delivery sales of electronic nicotine delivery systems; the Financial Inclusion in Banking Act (H.R. 4067), to direct the Office of Community Affairs to identify causes leading to, and solutions for, under-banked, un-banked, and underserved consumers; and the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act (H.R. 2423), to require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, giving women the right to vote.
House votes
MAINTAINING HARBORS: The House has passed the Full Utilization of the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund Act (H.R. 2440), sponsored by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., to require the use of the government’s Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund to pay for operations and maintenance expenses at federally authorized harbors.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
PRESCRIPTION DRUG PAYMENTS: The House has passed the Public Disclosure of Drug Discounts Act (H.R. 2115), sponsored by Rep. Abigail Davis Spanberger, D-Va., to require the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to make public information about drug discounts, rebates, and other payments that involve pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and prescription drugs. The vote, on Oct. 28, was unanimous with 403 yeas.
YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
ARMENIAN GENOCIDE: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 296), sponsored by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., affirming the United States record on the fact of the Armenian genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923, and encouraging activities to increase knowledge of the genocide. Schiff said: “It is our solemn responsibility to remember those who were lost, to seek justice and restitution, and to educate Americans and those around the world about the crime of genocide.” The vote, on Oct. 29, was 405 yeas to 11 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th)
YEAS: Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
TURKEY SANCTIONS: The House has passed the Protect Against Conflict by Turkey Act (H.R. 4695), sponsored by Rep. Eliot L. Engel, D-N.Y., to impose sanctions, including the denial of weapons exports and financial and visa restrictions, on Turkey’s government and other Turkish parties involved in Turkey’s military invasion of northern Syria. Engel said the sanctions “are specifically designed to target the Turkish officials and institutions responsible for the bloodshed in Syria without senselessly hurting the Turkish people.” The vote, on Oct. 29, was 403 yeas to 16 nays.
YEAS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
NEW MEXICO GOVERNMENT LANDS: The House has passed the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act (H.R. 2181), sponsored by Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., to withdraw 316,000 acres of federal government lands in New Mexico from leasing for mineral or geothermal development. The vote, on Oct. 30, was 236 yeas to 185 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 660), sponsored by Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., directing the House Intelligence Committee and other House committees to continue investigations into the possible impeachment of President Trump. McGovern said: “This is about protecting our national security and safeguarding our elections. That is why the Intelligence Committee has been gathering evidence and hearing testimony.” An opponent, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the resolution unfairly “provides fewer process protections and fewer protections for minority rights than what we have seen in previous impeachment efforts.” The vote, on Oct. 31, was 232 yeas to 196 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
COLORADO GOVERNMENT LANDS: The House has passed the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (H.R. 823), sponsored by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. The bill would designate two new wildlife conservation areas in Colorado, and withdraw about 400,000 acres of federal government lands in Colorado from leasing for mineral development. The vote, on Oct. 31, was 227 yeas to 182 nays.
NAYS: Foxx (NC) R-NC (5th), Walker R-NC (6th), Budd R-NC (13th)
Senate votes
FARMLAND OWNERSHIP: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., to the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act (H.R. 3055). The amendment would provide $5 million of funding for the Agriculture Department’s program for making loans to groups such as credit unions and farming cooperatives so they can relend the funds in order to help resolve ownership and succession issues on farmland among minority groups. The vote, on Oct. 28, was 91 yeas to 1 nay.
YEAS: Burr R-NC
NOT VOTING: Tillis R-NC
OBAMACARE WAIVERS: The Senate has rejected a resolution (S.J. Res. 52) sponsored by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. The resolution would have voided a July 2019 rule issued by the Treasury Department and Health and Human Services Department to authorize states to waive certain provisions of the 2010 health care reform law if the waivers meet criteria that are intended to preserve the quality for consumers of available health insurance plans. Warner said the rule “is a direct effort to undermine the stability of the insurance market and is an attack on the viability of protections for Americans with preexisting conditions.” A resolution opponent, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said the twelve states that have received waivers have seen insurance rates decline significantly, “and in no case did it affect preexisting conditions.” The vote, on Oct. 30, was 43 yeas to 52 nays.
NAYS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
2020 APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act (H.R. 3055), sponsored by Rep. Jose E. Serrano, D-N.Y., to fund various agencies in fiscal 2020. The vote, on Oct. 31, was 84 yeas to 9 nays.
YEAS: Burr R-NC, Tillis R-NC
